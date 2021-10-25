Left Menu

'Squid Game' ranks first on Netflix global chart for 29 days 'My Name' ranks 3rd

Netflix's original series 'Squid Game' (Director Hwang Dong-hyuk) has ranked first on Netflix's global chart for 29 days.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:50 IST
'Squid Game' ranks first on Netflix global chart for 29 days 'My Name' ranks 3rd
Photo description: 'Squid Game' poster. (Photo: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Netflix's original series 'Squid Game' (Director Hwang Dong-hyuk) has ranked first on Netflix's global chart for 29 days. According to the FlixPatrol, a global OTT content ranking site, on October 22, 'Squid Game' topped the 'Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix' chart, which ranks TV programs such as dramas and entertainment shows, with 761 points on the 21st.

'Squid Game' has maintained its number one spot on Netflix global TV programs chart for 29 days from September 23 till October 22, showing its long-term popularity. In addition, it is notable that 'My Name' and tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' have been listed in the top 10. Netflix's new series 'My Name' ranked third in the global chart with 563 points on the 22nd. 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' received 150 points, and ranked seventh.

'My Name' is a noire TV series which follows the story of Ji-woo (actress Han So-hee) who seeks revenge for her gangster father's murder after infiltrating the police under a new name, and is gaining huge popularity. It was released on October 15. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021