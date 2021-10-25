Left Menu

Islamabad proposes hosting meeting of extended troika in second part of November - Moscow

Pakistan proposes to hold a meeting of the Extended Troika on Afghanistan in Islamabad in the second half of November, new US envoy Tom West plans to participate, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:54 IST
Islamabad proposes hosting meeting of extended troika in second part of November - Moscow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Pakistan proposes to hold a meeting of the Extended Troika on Afghanistan in Islamabad in the second half of November, new US envoy Tom West plans to participate, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Our Pakistani colleagues have come up with an initiative to convene a meeting of the Extended Troika in Islamabad in the second half of November. The new US special representative has told me that he expects a date to be confirmed and that the US will participate," Kabulov said at a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021