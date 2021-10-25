Islamabad proposes hosting meeting of extended troika in second part of November - Moscow

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Pakistan proposes to hold a meeting of the Extended Troika on Afghanistan in Islamabad in the second half of November, new US envoy Tom West plans to participate, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Our Pakistani colleagues have come up with an initiative to convene a meeting of the Extended Troika in Islamabad in the second half of November. The new US special representative has told me that he expects a date to be confirmed and that the US will participate," Kabulov said at a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

