Left Menu

UN expresses concerns over Sudan coup reports, calls for immediate release of detained

The United Nations on has expressed concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan and has called on the security forces of the North African country to "immediately" release those reported to have been detained.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:45 IST
UN expresses concerns over Sudan coup reports, calls for immediate release of detained
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

The United Nations on has expressed concern over reports of a military coup in Sudan and has called on the security forces of the North African country to "immediately" release those reported to have been detained. A statement issued by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Sudan, Volker Perthes on Monday said: "I am very concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the political transition in Sudan. The prolonged detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials and politicians are reportedly unacceptable."

According to various media outlets, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house early on Monday. Citing Arab News daily, Sputnik reported that four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday. Volker appealed to the security forces to immediately release the detained ones.

"I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest. It is the responsibility of these forces to ensure the security and safety of the persons in their custody," he tweeted. He further urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and return to dialogue.

"I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint. All parties should immediately return to dialogue and participate in good faith to restore constitutional order," Volker Perthes tweeted. Earlier, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a coalition of labour unions opposed to the country's military issued a statement calling on people to occupy the streets and declare "a state of resistance and civil disobedience."

Khartoum police deployed teargas against demonstrators demanding a transfer of power from the military to the civilian government on Sunday, according to a Sputnik correspondent. The term of the eleven-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan expires next month. After that, the military council is to transfer power to the civilian government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021