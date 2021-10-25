Left Menu

Afghanistan's U-23 football team misses Asia Cup matches

Afghanistan's under-23 national football team would not make it to Bahrain and will miss all the Asia Cup matches, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:18 IST
Afghanistan's U-23 football team misses Asia Cup matches
Afghanistan's U-23 football team. (Photo Credit: Afghanistan's Federation of Football). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's under-23 national football team would not make it to Bahrain and will miss all the Asia Cup matches, local media reported. The Afghan Football Federation announced the news in a statement, stating that the trip was cancelled due to the unfavourable conditions in Afghanistan.

"Due to the unfavourable conditions in Afghanistan and despite the efforts of the country's football leadership to send the Afghan U-23 national football team to Bahrain to participate in the Asian Championship qualifiers," Afghan Football Federation said in a tweet in Pashto. "We had agreed with the Olympic committee of Afghanistan and Qatar to dispatch the team to Bahrain but because Afghanistan's team was missing its first match against the host team, the Asian Confederation of Football cancelled the trip," the statement added.

The Khaama Press News Agency said that the trip was cancelled due to the lack of timely flights. The publication said that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation are aware of the current situation in Afghanistan and are in constant contact with the country's football leadership. Earlier on Sunday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held a meeting with top officials of the Afghan Football Federation, in Doha, Qatar and discussed the current situation of Afghan football.

Earlier, male and female football players of Afghanistan along with their families were evacuated from Kabul to resettle abroad. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021