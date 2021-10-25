US donated 100,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

A total of 100,620 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States of America arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. Sepideh Keyvanshad, Mission Director for U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nepal, handed the shipment of coronavirus vaccines given to Nepal on a grant. The shipment was received by Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokhrel today.

The Health Secretary said that the vaccine aid would help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. With this donation, the Nepalese government is planning to inoculate people above the age of 12 years and those with chronic health diseases. The USAID mission director expressed happiness over getting an opportunity to join hands with Nepal in the fight against the pandemic. As well as she committed that the Himalayan Nation also would get additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the day to come.

Nepal Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel said the vaccines will be given to people above 12, and the patients with chronic diseases. "The vaccination will start from 23 hospitals in the country after the Chhath festival," Poudel said. Moreover, the Sher Bahadur Deuba government is preparing to bring additional six million doses of Pfizer and four million doses of Moderna vaccines from the US. (ANI)