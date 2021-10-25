Left Menu

US launches sponsor circle program for relocated Afghans

The United States is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:48 IST
US launches sponsor circle program for relocated Afghans
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday. "The State Department is partnering with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Inc., to support the launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans," the US State Department statement said.

"The program will enable groups of individuals to form sponsor circles to provide initial resettlement assistance to Afghans as they arrive and build new lives in local communities across the country," it added. Blinken stated the program is due to create new opportunities for the Afghans and will "directly support Afghans who have been relocated to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome."

Earlier this month, the Biden administration had appointed veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones to lead efforts for relocation and resettlement in Afghanistan. The Biden administration wants to permanently resettle 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the military bases of the US to permanent houses, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Bringing such a large number of Afghans from military bases to permanent houses seems to be the biggest change to the resettlement program since 1980, the report added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021