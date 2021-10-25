Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India: Imran Khan

Fresh off the heels from Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory over India, Imran Khan on Monday said his country wants to take cricket forward with India. Pakistan Prime Minister made these remarks during his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, Khan termed his country's win against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup "historic". "India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours," Geo News quoted Khan as saying. Khan also added that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi.

Imran Khan's remarks come a day after Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a famous 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The blockbuster Group 2 clash marked the two team's first T20 meeting since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup and Pakistan was set a competitive target of 152 to win, Babar's side cruised to a history-making win under the lights.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Sunday. Khan is expected to meet the top leadership of Saudi and discuss the situation pertaining to the region. He will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit. (ANI)

