PM Modi to attend virtual ASEAN-India Summit on Oct 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit to be held virtually on October 28, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit to be held virtually on October 28, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of the ASEAN Countries.

A PMO release stated that the 18th ASEAN-India Summit will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture. Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed. ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide an opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. Prime Minister attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical, and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. "The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations. India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials' meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel attended the ASEAN Economic Ministers + India Consultations held virtually in September 2021 where the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic cooperation,' PMO said.

Prime Minister will also attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held on October 27 virtually. The East Asia Summit is the premier Leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia. Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia. India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges. It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI).

At the 16th East Asia Summit, Leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid-19 cooperation. Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism, and Green Recovery, which are being co-sponsored by India, PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

