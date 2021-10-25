After CM, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo resigns
Pakistan's Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday stepped down from his position, a day after Jam Kamal Khan Aylani, Chief Minister resigned from his post.
Pakistan's Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday stepped down from his position, a day after Jam Kamal Khan Aylani, Chief Minister resigned from his post. "I, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, hereby, tender my resignation from the office of speaker, provincial assembly of Balochistan on Monday," The Express Tribune quoted a resignation letter addressed to the Balochistan governor.
As per the letter, the speaker stepped down from his post in accordance with Article 53 and Article 127 of the Constitution. The move came after opposition lawmakers pressured the chief minister to resign from the post through a no-trust vote. Kamal relented after a few days and finally sent his resignation to the governor on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.
The no-trust motion, backed by 33 of the 65 provincial assembly members, was moved by Provincial Food Minister and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Abdul Rehman Khetran on Wednesday. On Friday, CM Kamal had claimed that he had the support of majority members of the provincial assembly and he would foil opposition and ruling party disgruntled members' bid to remove him through a no-trust motion, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)
