Left Menu

PLA fighter jet crashes into river in central China

People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) two-seater Chengdu J-10S fighter jet crashed on a river in Henan Province, according to a media report.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:37 IST
PLA fighter jet crashes into river in central China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) two-seater Chengdu J-10S fighter jet crashed on a river in Henan Province, according to a media report. The jet crashed on the bank of the Jialu River in central Chinese province Henan, Taiwan News reported citing video footage.

As per the footage, released last week by Chinese media, the two pilots can be seen landing safely near the river bank. Witnesses claimed that the pilots were uninjured. Neither the Henan Provincial Government nor the PLA Air Force has commented on this incident.

The J-10 is a multi-role fighter aircraft developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry. It can carry air-to-air missiles such as the PL-8, P-11, or PL-12, and can be outfitted with laser-guided bombs and anti-ship missiles, Taiwan News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021