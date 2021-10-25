Left Menu

Israel cancels decade-long travel warning for Morocco

Israel lifted on Monday an official travel warning for trips to Morocco which has been in effect for the past 10 years.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel lifted on Monday an official travel warning for trips to Morocco which has been in effect for the past 10 years. "It has been decided to cancel the travel warning for Morocco that has been in place for over a decade," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement.

The move came following a recommendation by the National Security Council to cancel the official warning. "This decision was made in light of an assessment of the situation according to which the estimated threat level in Morocco has declined," the office said. However, the office recommended Israelis to "continue showing increased alert" while traveling in Morocco.

The shift came as ties between the two counties have been warming up in the wake of the signing of the U.S.-brokered normalization deal in December 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

