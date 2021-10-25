Left Menu

Rights NGO forced to close its Hong Kong offices citing security law

A London-based rights organisation on Monday said that it would close its two offices in Hong Kong by the end of 2021 after 40 years of working there and will move operations to the organization's other missions in the Asia-Pacific region.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A London-based rights organisation on Monday said that it would close its two offices in Hong Kong by the end of 2021 after 40 years of working there and will move operations to the organization's other missions in the Asia-Pacific region. "Amnesty International will close its two offices in Hong Kong by the end of the year ... The local 'section' office will cease operations on 31 October while the regional office - which is part of Amnesty's global International Secretariat - is due to close by the end of 2021. Regional operations will be moved to the organization's other offices in the Asia-Pacific," the rights group said in a statement.

Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty's International Board, said that this decision has been driven by Hong Kong's national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organizations to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals from the government. "Hong Kong has long been an ideal regional base for international civil society organizations, but the recent targeting of local human rights and trade union groups signals an intensification of the authorities' campaign to rid the city of all dissenting voices. It is increasingly difficult for us to keep operating in such an unstable environment," the group said.

The rights group stated it had reported that the rapid deterioration of human rights record since the law was adopted in 2020, saying the law has repeatedly been used to target activists, opposition politicians, and independent media "At least 35 groups have disbanded since the law was enacted," it added. (ANI)

