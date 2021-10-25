Left Menu

Iranian nuclear negotiator to meet EU diplomat in Brussels

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri announced on Monday he will meet EU diplomat Enrique Mora on Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:48 IST
Iranian nuclear negotiator to meet EU diplomat in Brussels
Tehran [Iran], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri announced on Monday he will meet EU diplomat Enrique Mora on Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium. "I will meet the Joint Commission coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations," Bagheri tweeted.

Bagheri met Mora, deputy secretary-general and political director of the European External Action Service, in Tehran on Oct. 14. Iran, Bagheri wrote, is "determined to engage in talks that remove unlawful and cruel sanctions in a full and effective manner."

Six rounds of talks aimed at reviving the 2015 international agreement on a strict monitoring of Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on Iran were held in Austria's capital Vienna between April and July this year, but were interrupted by Iran's presidential election. Bagheri added that Tehran expects the negotiations will "secure the normalization of Iran's trade and economic relations, and provide credible guarantees of no further reneging" on the 2015 deal, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran under former President Donald Trump. During recent weeks, Western governments have insistently demanded Iran to resume the Vienna talks, while Iran responded that president Ebrahim Raisi's administration, in charge since late August, needed some time to precise its approach to the negotiations.

One year after Trump terminated U.S. participation in the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions, Iran started gradually reducing its observation of the 2015 commitments and upgrading its nuclear program. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

