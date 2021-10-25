Turkey may face 'severe consequences' after Erdogan's move to expel envoys: Opposition

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The consequences of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following through on his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors might be severe, the leader of the liberal Innovation Party told Sputnik on Monday. Erdogan said over the weekend that he ordered the foreign ministry to declare ambassadors of the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland personae non-gratae for meddling in Turkey's affairs after they published a statement in support of jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of playing a role in the 2013 protests and the 2016 coup.

"It's a tough decision. We will wait and see if Erdogan abides by his decision, then there would be severe consequences for Turkey as well. Let's wait and see. I hope reason will prevail in these disputes," Ozturk Yilmaz said. The reciprocity principle will require the 10 Western countries to expel Turkish ambassadors in return, the politician explained. Further measures could include economic sanctions, trade limits and other political ripple effects.

But there is a chance that Erdogan may pedal back on his threat, which would then hurt his credibility, Yilmaz said. The Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday that Erdogan welcomed a statement by the US and several other embassies saying they remained committed to non-interference in internal affairs. (ANI/Sputnik)

