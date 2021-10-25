Left Menu

846 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 846 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:13 IST
846 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 846 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week. "In the period of 17-23 October, 846 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said.

So far in 2021, a total of 27,551 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued, while 497 died and 705 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the organisation. Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centres. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021