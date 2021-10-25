Left Menu

Maryam takes dig at Pak PM over his old remarks on Nawaz Sharif performing Umrah trip

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz shared his old statement over the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif performing Umrah, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:23 IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz shared his old statement over the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif performing Umrah, reported local media. Taking to Twitter, Maryam shared a statement Imran Khan had issued back in 2014 when Nawaz Sharif, had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. "The country is on the verge of destruction yet Nawaz Sharif has gone to perform Umrah," Imran Khan had said at the time when he was part of the Opposition, reported The News International. Maryam said that when her father had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, Pakistan was "neither undergoing destruction nor was anyone attending wedding functions at the government's expense".

Her remarks came when the opposition parties in Pakistan have started an anti-inflation campaign against the PTI-led government last Friday. Opposition parties are holding protests and rallies across the country to protest against what they term the"worst inflation" in the country's history, according to The News International. Imran performed Umrah on Saturday during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

