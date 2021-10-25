Left Menu

Georgia reports 1,942 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Monday reported 1,942 new COVID-19 cases taking its total to 694,182, according to the country's National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:37 IST
Georgia reports 1,942 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Tbilisi [Georgia], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Monday reported 1,942 new COVID-19 cases taking its total to 694,182, according to the country's National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC). Data from the NCDC showed that 4,650 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 635,611.

Meanwhile, 46 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,788. The NCDC said 22,847 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,950,693 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021