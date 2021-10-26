Balochistan Awami Party nominates new leader of Assembly, devises formation of coalition government

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has nominated current speaker, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo as the leader of the house and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali as the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly. Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Sunday evening stepped down as Chief Minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, ending months of political drama.

According to Dawn, the nomination took place in the meeting at the party founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi's residence, also attended by other top leaders of the party including party's acting president Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani and others. In the meeting, the names for the leader of the house was discussed and the formation of the new coalition government with the partners was devised. Bizenjo was named as the leader of the house and Jamali was named as the speaker of the assembly, reported Dawn.

The new cabinet would be decided in consultation with the coalition parties post-election of the leader and speaker of the assembly. "Our delegations have already met the representatives of PTI, ANP and Hazara Democratic Party. We will invite them to come and take part in introducing a new style of government in the province in which all members of the assembly will work for the welfare of the province, addressing the suffering of people and health, education and other problems," Dawn quoted Buledi as saying while talking to the reporters. (ANI)

