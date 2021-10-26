Left Menu

Italy hopes for return to democratic transition process in Sudan, says Foreign Ministry

Italy expressed concern over the developments in Sudan and hope for the soonest possible return to the process of democratic transformation in that African country, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 10:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rome [Italy], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Italy expressed concern over the developments in Sudan and hope for the soonest possible return to the process of democratic transformation in that African country, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The Foreign Ministry expresses concern over the news from Khartoum, Sudan. The Italian side expresses the hope that with the assistance of the EU, the African Union and regional African bodies, it will be possible to return soon to the spirit of the democratic transition process in Sudan, supported by the international community," the ministry said.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. Their whereabouts are currently unknown. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaking on state television, declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

