5 dead, 11 injured in vehicle collision in north China

As many as five people were killed and 11 were injured in a vehicle collision on Tuesday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As per the local authorities, around 6:30 am, a semi-trailer truck collided with three vans and one motorcycle in Guyang County, Baotou City of Inner Mongolia, reported Xinhua.

The rescue work was completed by 8:30 am and the injured were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Two of them were seriously injured, and the other nine had minor injuries, reported Xinhua.

Further investigation into the accident is still underway. (ANI)

