Taliban's Deputy PM Baradar meets Chinese FM Wang in Doha, discusses ongoing political, economic situation in Afghanistan

Taliban delegation led by First Deputy of Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mullah Baradar on Monday met with the Chinese delegation led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha and discussed the ongoing political and economic situation in the war-torn country. Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said that both sides discussed Afghanistan's ongoing political and economic situation, reported Khaama Press.

The statement read that Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi is all set to hold two-day talks with the Chinese delegation, reported Khaama Press. Both sides will be discussing vital bilateral issues.

Earlier, Mullah Baradar had met with the administrator of the UNDP Achim Steiner. The meeting was focused on Afghanistan's current situation and poverty and the UNDP administrator had pledged to provide the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian aids. (ANI)

