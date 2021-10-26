Left Menu

Samsung chief convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use

De-facto Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday was convicted and fined USD 60,055 for illegally using anesthetic medication propofol numerous times for years, reported Yonhap News Agency.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:35 IST
Samsung chief convicted, fined for illegal anesthetic medication use
Samsung Electronics Chief Lee Jae-yong.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

De-facto Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday was convicted and fined USD 60,055 for illegally using anesthetic medication propofol numerous times for years, reported Yonhap News Agency. According to the news agency, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee of violating Narcotics Control Act and ordered to seize an additional USD 14,587.27.

As per Yonhap, the fine charged and seizure ordered are the same as what was demanded for Lee by the prosecutors. Yonhap reported that Lee was indicted on charges of consumption of propofol for non-medical treatments in Southern Seoul during January 2015 and May 2020 for as many as 41 occasions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021