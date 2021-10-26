Left Menu

Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto calls October 29 protest against inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has snatched away the freedoms of the country's people including "the sanctity of the vote to freedom of speech as well as that of the media."

ANI | Larkana | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:34 IST
Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto calls October 29 protest against inflation
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has snatched away the freedoms of the country's people including "the sanctity of the vote to freedom of speech as well as that of the media." Further talking about the rise in inflation in the country, the party chairman announced holding protests on October 29 in front of local press clubs throughout the country, reported Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Bilawal on Monday while chairing a meeting of party leaders and workers said that the Pakistani Prime Minister in involved in destruction, not change. "Imran Khan has taken away the freedoms that have been bestowed upon the people under the Constitution. Imran tried to snatch it all", Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying.

Further talking about the rise in inflation in the country, the party chairman announced holding protests on October 29 in front of local press clubs throughout the country, reported Tribune. Notably, food prices that began to surge in 2018 continue to shoot higher even in 2021 in Pakistan.

The rise in the price of per kilo vegetable ghee has been 27 per cent consecutively for the last three years. The price of cooking oil has shot up to 23per cent, Sugar to 22per cent and pulse to 21 per cent since October 2018. The rise in the flour price each year since 2018 has been 15per cent, according to Dawn. The newspaper reported that the food inflation of Pakistan has remained in the double digits for the last two years barring a couple of months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021