Chinese arms company NORINCO's ex-chief arrested for corruption

Chinese state-owned defence corporation, North Industries Group Co (NORINCO) ex-chief Yin Jiashu was arrested on Monday on corruption charges.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:55 IST
North Industries Group Co (NORINCO). (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Chinese state-owned defence corporation, North Industries Group Co (NORINCO) ex-chief Yin Jiashu was arrested on Monday on corruption charges. Chinese state media reported that the former NORINCO party secretary and chairman, Yin Jiashu was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and illegally making profits for relatives and friends.

NORINCO is a Chinese state-owned defence corporation that manufactures a diverse range of civil and military products. It also contributes to China's Belt and the Road Initiative(BRI) through civil construction works and military defence. (ANI)

