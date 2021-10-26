Left Menu

Pakistan: 11 killed, 15 injured in Kohat Shia-Sunni clash

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a Shia-Sunni clash in Kohat Division's Kurram District on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:28 IST
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a Shia-Sunni clash in Kohat Division's Kurram District on Monday. The clashes between the two groups took place over the cutting of trees in disputed mountain forests, according to a reliable source.

"So far 11 people have been killed in cross-firing from both sides and 15 injured," said the source. Heavy weapons were used and fighting has continued since yesterday. Police have been deployed and a jirga is also being held to restore peace.

Pakistan is facing rising sectarian violence, with armed Sunni groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan often attacking gatherings of Shias, who make up some 20 per cent of the country's overwhelmingly Muslim population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

