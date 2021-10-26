Left Menu

INS Tarangini undertakes sea sortie during 4-day visit to Sri Lanka

INS Tarangini undertook a sea sortie off Trincomalee as part of Sail Training familiarisation for 10 Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) trainees on Tuesday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:35 IST
1st Training Squadron during four-day visit to Sri Lanka (Photo: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

INS Tarangini undertook a sea sortie off Trincomalee as part of Sail Training familiarisation for 10 Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) trainees on Tuesday. The ship also conducted a two-day-long harbour training phase for the trainees prior to the sortie. Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini are in Trincomalee as part of Overseas Deployment of First Training Squadron from October 24 to 28, said the Indian Navy.

The newly appointed Ambassadors are Peggy Frantzen of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh of the Republic of Slovenia, Naor Gilon of Israel and Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The 1st Training Squadron (comprising Indian Naval Ships Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini, Tarangini and Coast Guard Ship Vikram) is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka from 24 - 28 October 2021 as part of their Overseas Deployment for the 100th and 101st Integrated Officers Training Course.

The deployment is aimed to broaden the horizons of young officers and officer-trainees by exposing them to the socio-political and maritime facets of different countries in the Indian Ocean Region. The deployment will also expose the trainees onboard towards the conduct of IN warships in various evolutions at sea, port familiarisation and above all, foster the bridges of friendship with foreign nations, said Indian Navy in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

