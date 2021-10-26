Left Menu

Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one

At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:29 IST
Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik. "A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed the crowd, and they often have a cartridge in the chamber and the safety is off," Sputnik quoted an eyewitness as saying.

"Usually, there is a stampede at the ticket offices, these ones sell tickets to Iran and help with obtaining an Iranian visa," the eyewitness added. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Kabul airports became operational in recent days as after the foreign troops left Afghanistan in August, the operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport were stopped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021