Left Menu

UK spy agencies sign deal with Amazon's cloud computing arm

UK intelligence and security agencies have sealed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to host classified information on the US internet giant's on-demand cloud computing service, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:31 IST
UK spy agencies sign deal with Amazon's cloud computing arm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): UK intelligence and security agencies have sealed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to host classified information on the US internet giant's on-demand cloud computing service, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday. According to the media outlet, the contract was signed this year by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which is responsible for providing signals intelligence and information assurance to the UK government and armed forces, and sister spy agencies MI5 and MI6 and it is estimated to be worth £500 million to £1billion ($688,5 million to $1.3 billion).

The deal is likely to spark a debate over UK sovereignty as the secret data will be hosted by a single US technological company, the Financial Times added, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions. When approached for comments by Sputnik, the GCHQ press office said they "wouldn't comment on claims about our relationships with tech suppliers." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021