Left Menu

China provides USD 1mn to Afghanistan after Wang Yi, Mullah Baradar meet in Doha

A day after high-level talks with China in Doha, the Taliban on Tuesday said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:20 IST
China provides USD 1mn to Afghanistan after Wang Yi, Mullah Baradar meet in Doha
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Taliban's acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A day after high-level talks with China in Doha, the Taliban on Tuesday said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that aid by China will be used for medicine and food, TOLO news agency reported.

This announcement was made after the second public meeting between the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha. Mujahid in a statement said that both sides discussed Afghanistan's political and economic situation, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

The Afghan Taliban attaches great importance to China's security concerns, said Mullah Baradar, on Monday during a meeting with Wang Yi. Wang expressed hope that the Taliban will further demonstrate openness and tolerance, unite all ethnic groups and factions in the country to work together for a peaceful reconstruction, Chinese State media Global Times reported.

Chinese FM urged the US and the West to lift sanctions on the country. This meeting comes amid Taliabn's repeated appeal for wider international recognition. China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021