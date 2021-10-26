Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum appointed new chief of Pak's spy agency ISI

After days of political slugfest in Pakistan, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum has been appointed as the Director General of the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The news was confirmed by the Pakistani news channel Geo News.

This development comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat. Reportedly, it was an one-on-one meeting between the two leaders. Later, ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also joined in.

Earlier this month, an announcement of the appointment of several three-star generals by the media wing of the Pak military was made. The news triggered controversy after Prime Minister Imran Khan raised questions over the procedure adopted over the appointment of the new DG ISI.

Pakistan Prime Minister later described the "differences" between the political and military leadership regarding the appointment of the ISI chief as "technical issues". Khan, during a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee, had said that the issues would soon be resolved. (ANI)

