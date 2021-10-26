Left Menu

China locks down Lanzhou city due to COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese city of Lanzhou in northwest Gansu province, has been put under lockdown to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:51 IST
China locks down Lanzhou city due to COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese city of Lanzhou in northwest Gansu province, has been put under lockdown to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. The residents of the city have been prohibited from leaving their homes unless in an emergency, Chinese state media Global Times reported.

This comes after Gansu Province reported a total of 45 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from October 18 to October 25, with 33 cases detected in Lanzhou city. This comes as China is re-imposing fresh lockdowns amid rising COVID-19 infections, the country recorded more than 100 cases across 11 provinces over the last week.

"Since October 17, there have been multiple scattered local outbreaks in China, and they're expanding rapidly," Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a news conference Sunday. "There is an increasing risk that the outbreak will spread even further," reported CNN. The rapid spread comes despite about 75 per cent of China's population is fully vaccinated. The spread of coronavirus infections worried the Chinese government, which insists on a strict zero-COVID policy to stamp out infections.

The outbreak was first detected on October 16 among a tour group of fully vaccinated senior citizens from Shanghai who travelled in several northern regions. The latest COVID-19 resurgence, which has spread to 11 provincial-level regions, was triggered by a new imported source, according to officials from the country's top health authority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021