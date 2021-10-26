Influential people in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa occupy CPEC land

Influential people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have illegally occupied thousands of kanal of land of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth billions, local media reported. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unearthed a mega scam of illegal occupation of thousands of kanal of land of CPEC, said The News International.

Naseer Ali, assistant director of the ACE, said that the land where illegal construction has been made and illegal housing schemes launched, was already awarded to the government for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, CPEC City Housing Scheme, PAF Operational Requirement Land and University of Engineering and Technology. After the ACE conducted an inspection, sale and purchase of plots by a private person was revealed for a township on the land acquired for CPEC City Housing Scheme, said Naseer Ali.

He said it was also revealed that restaurants and farmhouses have also been constructed on a part of the land under acquisition. Usman Zaman, Director ACE, confirmed that an inquiry had been launched after reports of illegal construction and occupation of land by the locals in the CPEC projects, according to The News International. (ANI)

