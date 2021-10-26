Left Menu

Influential people in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa occupy CPEC land

Influential people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have illegally occupied thousands of kanal of land of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth billions, local media reported.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:10 IST
Influential people in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa occupy CPEC land
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Influential people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have illegally occupied thousands of kanal of land of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth billions, local media reported. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unearthed a mega scam of illegal occupation of thousands of kanal of land of CPEC, said The News International.

Naseer Ali, assistant director of the ACE, said that the land where illegal construction has been made and illegal housing schemes launched, was already awarded to the government for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, CPEC City Housing Scheme, PAF Operational Requirement Land and University of Engineering and Technology. After the ACE conducted an inspection, sale and purchase of plots by a private person was revealed for a township on the land acquired for CPEC City Housing Scheme, said Naseer Ali.

He said it was also revealed that restaurants and farmhouses have also been constructed on a part of the land under acquisition. Usman Zaman, Director ACE, confirmed that an inquiry had been launched after reports of illegal construction and occupation of land by the locals in the CPEC projects, according to The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021