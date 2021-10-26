India, Kyrgyzstan hold first Strategic Dialogue, discuss common security challenges, Afghanistan

The Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov, visited India for the first Strategic Dialogue between the National Security Council Secretariats on Tuesday, government officials said.

They said that the two sides held discussions on threats and challenges facing both countries as well as the regional security environment, with special reference to Afghanistan.

The two sides welcomed the similarity of views on these matters, and agreed upon steps to enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant bodies, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control and defence cooperation, officials added.During the Dialogue, Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (ANI)

