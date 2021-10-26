Left Menu

Japan expresses concern on Sudan situation, calls for immediate release of prime minister

The government of Japan has expressed serious concern about the situation in Sudan and is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other detainees, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Tokyo [Japan], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The government of Japan has expressed serious concern about the situation in Sudan and is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other detainees, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. "The government of Japan is deeply concerned about the current situation and strongly condemns the actions taken by the armed forces of Sudan, which undermine the process of transition to civilian rule on the basis of the constitutional declaration. We also call for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of Prime Minister Hamdok and other detained government officials," the statement reads.

The document also notes that the government of Japan would continue to cooperate with the international community and calls for the restoration of the transition process to civilian rule in Sudan. The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the prime minister, as well as several other members of the government. Speaking on state television, the chairman of the transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the government of the country. Hamdok is being held at the home of al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

The coup came as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion. Thereafter, the council was set to transfer power to a civilian government. (ANI/Sputnik)

