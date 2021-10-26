Left Menu

Afghans struggle due to rise in prices of essential goods

People in Afghanistan are facing problems due to a rise in the prices of essential goods caused by drought and political turmoil, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:44 IST
Afghans struggle due to rise in prices of essential goods
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

People in Afghanistan are facing problems due to a rise in the prices of essential goods caused by drought and political turmoil, reported local media. Residents said the economic downturn and high prices have caused problems as winter approaches and the high price of primary items, including food, in the markets have caused concern, reported TOLOnews.

Abdul Maroof, a shopkeeper here, said: "Domestic production is not enough. The prices are high because goods are imported." Meanwhile, farmers also drew attention towards a serious decrease in yield compared to past years due to the recent drought.

Stressing that this year's drought is more severe than previous years, farmers emphasised that the wells which were used to irrigate the farmlands have dried up. "Five years ago, the situation was good because water flowed from the mountains, now the wells and springs are dried up," said Nasratullah, a farmer.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) meanwhile said that Afghanistan is an importing country, and most of its goods are imported from neighbouring countries, reported TOLOnews. "Wheat and rice are imported from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan. We need these goods because Afghanistan is not a self-sufficient country," said the Taliban's acting MAIL minister Abdulrahman Rashid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021