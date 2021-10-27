Left Menu

Taliban approves plan to regulate academic ranks of religious scholars

The Taliban cabinet ministers held a meeting on Tuesday where a plan to regulate the academic ranks of religious scholars was approved, reported Ariana News.

  • Afghanistan

The Taliban cabinet ministers held a meeting on Tuesday where a plan to regulate the academic ranks of religious scholars was approved, reported Ariana News. According to the news channel, acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund approved the plan to evaluate the academic credentials of the religious scholars besides regulating their religious ranks.

Mullah Akhund emphasised on the determination and evaluation of the academic ranks of the scholars, reported Ariana News citing the statement by Taliban. The Taliban in early September formed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and appointed 33 more cabinet ministers that neither have women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes rather it appointed the world's most dreaded and wanted cabinet ministers. (ANI)

