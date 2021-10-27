Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand thanks PM Trudeau for 'entrusting' her with Defence
Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand, who was appointed as the new Defence Minister of Canada on Tuesday, thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "entrusting" her with the portfolio.
She further stated that she will work to ensure that the Armed Forces operate in a safe and healthy environment. "The members of the Canadian Armed Forces dedicate their lives to safeguarding our country and we owe it to them to make sure that they operate in a safe and healthy environment. I look forward to this work," she said in a tweet.
Anand was appointed as the new Defence Minister of Canada in the latest cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, just a month after his Liberal party returned to power in September 2021. According to CTV News, a 39-member Cabinet was sworn in at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
The new defence minister had led the procurement effort of the vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the procurement minister of the country. (ANI)
