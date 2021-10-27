Left Menu

Pakistan gears up to deal with TLP protests

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi began sealing areas and roads with containers to prevent the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) protesters from entering the city, a media report said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi began sealing areas and roads with containers to prevent the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) protesters from entering the city, a media report said. The police also started conducting raids at the residence, madrassa of the chief of Rawalpindi chapter of the TLP to arrest him again, but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report, said Dawn. On Friday, the TLP leader was detained but he was released later after the government held a dialogue with the leaders of the banned party.

The TLP announced that its activists would march on Islamabad after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced that the government could not meet the TLP's demand. Hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

