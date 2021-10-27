China continues to suppress Uyghurs, Tibetans through new mechanisms

China has created fresh internal and external mechanisms to further monitor and control the Uyghur population in the Western province of Xinjiang by instituting a new system of involving 'managers' who are responsible for monitoring Uyghur households, creating fake families from the Han Chinese majority, a media report said. Writing in The Sunday Morning Herald, Eryk Bagshaw stated that China has implemented a three-pronged strategy for Xinjiang.

"This involves, firstly, the deployment of managers, responsible for at least ten Uyghur households. Next, fake families from the Han Chinese majority, whose job is to monitor Uyghur households and finally, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (CPLAC) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which oversees the entire thing," according to Research Policy Group. Household 'managers' are trained in intelligence, propaganda, and re-education, while fake families are appointed to "show warmth" to their appointed Uyghur relatives, while watching their homes for any signs of religious or political subversion, the publication said.

Beijing has also introduced intensive community policing and targeting of users of the mobile app Zapya. By introducing intensive community policing, China is now targeting users of the mobile app Zapya. Nearly 9,000 police e sub-stations were established in Xinjiang by CPLAC to monitor each community.

According to Research Policy Group, some time ago, an Uyghur teenager Anayat Ablitz was detained by Chinese authorities for eight months after he used the file-sharing app, Zapya. This app allows people to share movies, music and other material that is censored by China's great firewall. The increasing number of detentions in Tibet and Xinjiang became a cause for concern in the world.

Multiple human rights activists have raised voices against the rising case of detained Tibetans, closed trials, unknown charges and verdicts against the Tibetan religious minorities in China. But Beijing continues to bully its minorities not only within China but all over the world. Xinjiang and Tibet have come in for special attention and the gross violation of human rights poses a great threat to the idea of freedom and democracy the world over. (ANI)

