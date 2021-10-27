Left Menu

BLACKPINK Lisa 'LALISA' reaches 100 million streams on Spotify

K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song 'LALISA' has achieved 100 million streams on the global music platform Spotify, said her agency YG Entertainment on the 26th.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:04 IST
BLACKPINK Lisa 'LALISA' reaches 100 million streams on Spotify
Lisa YG Entertainment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song 'LALISA' has achieved 100 million streams on the global music platform Spotify, said her agency YG Entertainment on the 26th. It has been in 46 days since the song was released on the 10th last month.

The fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million Spotify streams is Lisa's another solo song 'MONEY,' achieved in just 37 days. As a result, Lisa has both first and second fastest records. 'LALISA' is ranked No.84 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 64 on British Official Single Top 100, showing amazing popularity around the world. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021