Vice chairman Kim Ki-nam of Samsung Electronics says "There are many things to consider about the US foundry site"

Regarding the expansion of the U.S. foundry (semiconductor fabrication plant), Samsung Electronics vice chairman Kim Ki-nam said on the 26th, "There are many things to consider."

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:07 IST
Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Kim Ki-nam. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Regarding the expansion of the U.S. foundry (semiconductor fabrication plant), Samsung Electronics vice chairman Kim Ki-nam said on the 26th, "There are many things to consider." Asked by reporters about the U.S. foundry site after touring the 2021 Korea Electronics Show (KES 2021), vice chairman Kim said, "The date has not yet been clearly set, and there are many things to consider," and that, "It takes time for the company to review all the factors such as infrastructure, site, personnel and state incentives."

He added, "We are trying to make a decision as soon as possible." Samsung Electronics is currently reviewing sites for its second foundry following Austin, Texas. Taylor, Williamson County, Texas, is being reportedly considered as the strong candidate.

Regarding a recent request by the U.S. government about its semiconductor business, vice chairman Kim said, "Company has been calmly preparing answers considering various factors." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

