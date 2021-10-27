Left Menu

Indo-Pacific is centre of global geopolitics, economics: Admiral Karambir Singh

Emphasising that Indo-Pacific is a "centre of gravity" of global geopolitics and economics, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that it houses nearly 61 per cent of the global population and contributes to 62 per cent of the global GDP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:44 IST
Indo-Pacific is centre of global geopolitics, economics: Admiral Karambir Singh
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressing Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasising that Indo-Pacific is a "centre of gravity" of global geopolitics and economics, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that it houses nearly 61 per cent of the global population and contributes to 62 per cent of the global GDP. While addressing Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021 virtually, Admiral Karambir Singh said the region is "a centre of gravity of global geopolitics and economics that it houses 61 per cent of the global population, contributes to 62 per cent of the global GDP."

"When we talk of the contours of the Indo-Pacific, we all know the increasing relevance of the Indo-Pacific," he said. Underlining that boundaries are not important when it comes to defining the Indo Pacific, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that most nations are articulating and reorienting their strategies to Indo-Pacific.

The region washes the shore of six of the globe's seven continents, he said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the dialogue on Wednesday emphasising that India is committed to respecting rights of all nations as per the UN Convention on Law of Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

"We are fully determined to protect the legitimate rights and interests of our country in relation to our territorial water and exclusive economic zone while supporting the maintenance of a rule-based maritime system as mandated under UNCLOS 1982," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021