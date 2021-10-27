Left Menu

Pakistan: 4 policemen killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least four policemen were killed after unidentified persons opened fire at their vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

ANI | Lakki Marwat | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:36 IST
Pakistan: 4 policemen killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
At least four policemen were killed after unidentified persons opened fire at their vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported. Quoting police officials, Dawn reported that the police were patrolling in a van near a local hotel, located around six kilometres off Lakki City when gunmen riding a motorcycle shot them dead.

According to district police officer Shehzad Umar, the armed men ambushed the police van at around 10:45 pm on Tuesday night. He informed that law enforcers were searching for the suspects. Meanwhile, a day ago, two people, including a policeman, were killed in separate incidents in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead police constable, Ihsanullah, in the Mandan area of Bannu. He said the slain cop was a detective foot constable and posted to the cantonment police station. In another incident, a man allegedly gunned down his brother over an irrigation water dispute in Kotka Aamand area of Serai Gambila town of Lakki Marwat. The local police had later registered a case against the killer, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

