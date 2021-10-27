PM Modi participates in 16th East Asia Summit, reaffirms India's focus on free, open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei and reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific as also the principle of ASEAN centrality in the region. The Prime Minister, who participated in the event through video conference, said India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism and rules-based international order.

"Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. "India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations," he added.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday. The East Asia Summit, which was held virtually, is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest levels.(ANI)

