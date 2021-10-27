Left Menu

PM Modi participates in 16th East Asia Summit, reaffirms India's focus on free, open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei and reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific as also the principle of ASEAN centrality in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:23 IST
PM Modi participates in 16th East Asia Summit, reaffirms India's focus on free, open Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei and reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific as also the principle of ASEAN centrality in the region. The Prime Minister, who participated in the event through video conference, said India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism and rules-based international order.

"Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. "India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations," he added.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday. The East Asia Summit, which was held virtually, is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest levels.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021