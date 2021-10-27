Left Menu

US issues 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

In a historic move, the US on Wednesday (local time) issued the first passport with 'X' gender marker in recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:16 IST
In a historic move, the US on Wednesday (local time) issued the first passport with 'X' gender marker in recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. US State Department said that it continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all US citizens, regardless of their gender identity.

"As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a US passport or CRBA," said Department spokesperson Ned Price. "The Department has issued the first US passport with an X gender marker. We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022," added Price in a statement.

Price further reiterated the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people - including LGBTQI+ persons. "The Department also continues to work closely with other US government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity," added the statement. (ANI)

