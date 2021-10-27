Left Menu

Myanmar lifts stay-at-home order in 44 townships

Myanmar's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced to lift the stay-at-home order in 44 townships as fewer daily COVID-19 infections were detected.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], October 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced to lift the stay-at-home order in 44 townships as fewer daily COVID-19 infections were detected. The announcement said the order will be lifted in 20 townships of Yangon region and 24 townships of Mandalay, Bago, Sagaing, Magway and Ayeyarwady regions, Chin and Mon state starting Thursday.

According to the ministry's figures, Myanmar on Wednesday reported 1,003 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 496,901. The death toll has increased to 18,603 after 21 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 461,883 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. As of Tuesday, over 6.42 million people have been fully vaccinated while over 6.36 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

