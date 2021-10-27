Left Menu

Bagmati CM Shakya resigns, new CM to take over on Thursday

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Ashta Laxmi Shakya has resigned from the post ahead of the vote of confidence on Wednesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:06 IST
Bagmati CM Shakya resigns, new CM to take over on Thursday
Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Ashta Laxmi Shakya. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Ashta Laxmi Shakya has resigned from the post ahead of the vote of confidence on Wednesday. CM Shakya announced her resignation while addressing the meeting of the Bagmati Province Assembly and tendered her resignation to Provincial Chief Yadav Chandra Sharma later in the afternoon.

Shakya had to face the vote of confidence after the split of CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist). She was appointed as Chief Minister on August 18 and remained on the post for 71 days. She also set the record as Nepal's first female Chief Minister and had been in the minority after the UML split. Out of 109 members in the Bagmati Province Assembly, Chief Minister Shakya needed 55 MPs to garner a vote of confidence but after the split, she only had 43 MPs on her side.

Chief Minister Shakya was formerly seen close to the then disgruntled faction of CPN-UML led by Madhav Kumar Nepal but later she sided with KP Oli after getting assurance of being nominated into the post. Shakya also had tabled a vote of confidence motion on October 10 and the province lawmakers had expressed their opinion on her proposal on October 27.

The ruling coalition has agreed to hand over the Bagmati chief ministership to the Unified Socialists. In Bagmati, there are 22 lawmakers from Nepali Congress, 23 CPN-Maoist Center and 13 Unified Socialist MPs. The ruling coalition has fielded CPN Unified Socialist's Rajendra Pandey as the next Chief Minister of Bagmati Province. Pandey now has the support of 59 lawmakers.

The coalition has submitted the signatures of 59 provincial lawmakers out of the 56 lawmakers required for a majority in the 110-member state assembly. Among them, 23 are from the Maoist Center, 22 from the Nepali Congress, 13 from the Unified Socialist Party and one from the Janata Samajbadi Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021