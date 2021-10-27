PM Modi participates in East Asia Summit, emphasises importance of resilient global value chain, free and open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit via videoconference and emphasised the importance of resilient global value chain and establishing a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle. He stressed the importance of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and raised the idea of developing global standards on cyber security.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's commitment to providing Quad sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific countries and recalled India's support of 1 million USD to ASEAN COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The EAS leaders adopted three statements on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism and Sustainable Recovery, which have been co-sponsored by India.

In his remarks at the summit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of EAS as the premier leaders-led forum in Indo-Pacific, bringing together countries to discuss important strategic issues. He highlighted India's efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies.

According to a MEA release, the Prime Minister also spoke about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Campaign for post-pandemic recovery and in ensuring resilient global value chains. He emphasized on the establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle.

The 16th EAS also discussed important regional and international issues including Indo-Pacifc, South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism, and situation in Korean Peninsula and Myanmar. The Prime Minister reaffirmed "ASEAN centrality" in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

"Overall, the Summit saw a fruitful exchange of views between Prime Minister and other EAS leaders," the release said. The 16th East Asia Summit was hosted by Brunei as EAS and ASEAN Chair.

It saw the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and other EAS participating countries including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, USA and India. India has been an active participant of EAS. This was PM Modi's 7th East Asia Summit.

The Prime Minister also extended best wishes to Cambodia as incoming chair of EAS. According to White House, the virtual attendees at the East Asia Virtual Summit included ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Malaysia, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin of the Philippines, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Premier Li Keqiang of China, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also took part in the summit. (ANI)

