India says it will continue to support Sudan, South Sudan in journey towards peace, development

India will continue to support Sudan and South Sudan in their journey towards peace and development, A Amarnath, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said on Wednesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:38 IST
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, A Amarnath. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
India will continue to support Sudan and South Sudan in their journey towards peace and development, A Amarnath, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said on Wednesday. He was speaking at UNSC briefing on UNISFA and Sudan/SouthSudan

Highlighting India's role, the Counsellor said "India, as a long-standing partner, will continue to support Juba and Khartoum in their journey towards peace and development." India has contributed to the development of both Sudan and South Sudan countries by means of bilateral assistance and projects.

"India has longstanding and mutually beneficial friendly relations with both Sudan and South Sudan. We have contributed to the development of both the countries by means of Bilateral assistance and projects," he said. He said that India also underscored the importance of adhering to the SOF (Status of Forces Agreement) by the South Sudan authorities.

India also called on both Sudanese and South Sudanese authorities to facilitate early resolution of long pending issues such as visas for police personnel, reaching an agreement on the civilian deputy head of the mission and operationalisation of the Athony airstrip. The Counsellor also highlighted humanitarian situation in the Abyei area remains challenging, particularly in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian also conveyed its sincere condolences to the family of the peacemaker from Ethiopia who lost his life on September 14 while serving in The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in the Gok Manchar area. It expressed concern over recent developments in Hok Machar area, including actions that threaten the safety and security of peacemakers.

Indian welcomed the continued rapprochement towards peace and trust-building between Sudan and South Sudan in recent months. "The ongoing development of concern in Sudan can impact the mandate implementation of UNISFA," the Counsellor said. (ANI)

