Ukraine approves COVID-19 vaccination for children aged over 12

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has decided to approve the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 12 and older, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian Health Ministry has decided to approve the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 12 and older, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday. The decision was made due to the spike in COVID-19 cases among children, said an order published on the health ministry's website.

Some 30 per cent of Ukrainian adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to health officials. Ukraine, which has a population of some 42 million people, has recorded more than 2.8 million COVID-19 cases and 65,628 deaths during the pandemic.

According to official data, since the pandemic began in Ukraine in the spring of 2020, more than 152,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 and 42 died of the disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

